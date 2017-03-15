 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Mar 15, 2017, 10:01 am ET] - 9 Comments

Wow, was here a lot of snow out there to shovel. I use the past tense optimistically, because even after clearing most of it last night, there's still more out there to clean up. It took well over three hours to do what I did, and even then I left a couple of spots undone. Still, the majority of it is gone, and I managed it all without destroying my back, much less having a heart attack, so I'm calling it a win. They're forecasting more winter weather for the weekend, but I'm pretending they may be wrong, even though meteorology seems to have become remarkably more accurate in recent years.

Snowed-In Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Tanks Online.
Stories: Snow storm moves north as blizzard warning remains in some areas.
The Matrix is reportedly getting a reboot.
Science: Quantum physics offers insight into music expressivity. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Media: Disaster That Changed Engineering: Hyatt Regency Collapse.
Best way for removing cedar shingles.
Hilarious Jack Russell Goes Crazy with Excitement at Crufts.
Follow-ups: Avatar 2 delayed because of Avatar 3, 4 and 5.
Production on Batman probably not starting until 2018.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Space Hulk: Deathwing Adds Content
Rainbow Six Siege Mid-Season Reinforcements Today
VR Sports Released
Motorsport Manager Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Starbreeze Investing in System Shock 3
Full Throttle Remastered Next Month
Dead Rising 4 on Steam
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered St. Paddy's Event
Mass Effect: Andromeda Multiplayer Video 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.