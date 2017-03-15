Out of the Blue

Wow, was here a lot of snow out there to shovel. I use the past tense optimistically, because even after clearing most of it last night, there's still more out there to clean up. It took well over three hours to do what I did, and even then I left a couple of spots undone. Still, the majority of it is gone, and I managed it all without destroying my back, much less having a heart attack, so I'm calling it a win. They're forecasting more winter weather for the weekend, but I'm pretending they may be wrong, even though meteorology seems to have become remarkably more accurate in recent years.