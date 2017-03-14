Starbreeze Investing in System Shock 3

Otherside Entertainment announces
Starbreeze will be publishing their
upcoming System Shock 3
. This sounds like a significant boost to the
prospects for the action/RPG sequel, as the publisher is committing at least $12
million to the project, though it sounds like some of that will help bring it to
consoles. Here's the plan:
Starbreeze AB, an independent creator,
publisher and distributor of high quality entertainment products, has signed a
publishing agreement with Otherside Entertainment regarding the game System
Shock 3. Starbreeze will invest $12 million to bring the game to PC and other
platforms.
System Shock 3 – The latest in the series of landmark, award-winning games from
Otherside Entertainment is in development under the direction of industry legend
Warren Spector and a dream team behind such ground breaking games including the
original System Shock & System Shock 2, as well as Thief: The Dark Project and
Deus Ex.
“System Shock is one of those iconic franchises in the history of games that
still gets my blood going and Mr. Spector is one of the founding fathers of the
modern action RPG” said Bo Andersson-Klint, Starbreeze CEO. “We’re greatly
looking forward to bringing System Shock 3 to players world wide in our
collaboration with Otherside Entertainment and Warren Spector’s team. I’ll be
first in line to play”.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Starbreeze for System Shock 3,” said
OtherSide’s CEO Paul Neurath. They truly get games and gamers, and have been
able to translate that understanding into a robust publishing business, and
build thriving gaming communities around their franchises.”
Starbreeze will be able to recoup 120% of its full investment including
marketing costs. Starbreeze share of revenues will become 50% after the
investment is recouped. Otherside Entertainement will retain 100% of the
intellectual property relating to System Shock 3.
System Shock 3 is currently in the early concept stages of development. Fans can
go to the game site
to receive updates as they become available.