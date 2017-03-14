 
Full Throttle Remastered Next Month

[Mar 14, 2017, 8:16 pm ET] - 3 Comments

GOG.com announces they are accepting pre-orders for Full Throttle Remastered, offering an April 18th release date for the hog-riding remake. Here's what's going on:

Full Throttle Remastered, the bombastic return of the heavy-metal point & click legend, is now available for pre-order exclusively on GOG.com, with a 20% pre-order discount!

When the Polecats hit the road, they're indestructible. No one can stop them. But they try.

Now the gang has gotten into some serious trouble, and it's up to their stoic leader Ben to outrun explosions, rough up some tough guys, and lay waste to a bunch of mechanical bunnies.

To celebrate the game's return, creator Tim Schafer will be joining us for a special Twitch stream on Friday, March 17, 7PM UTC. Get your desktops dressed for the occasion, with the mighty fine wallpapers available soon as a pre-order bonus.

Additionally, there's a rad Double Fine Sale going on, with games like Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Brütal Legend, Broken Age, Psychonauts, and more going for up to 90% off.

