CapCom Unity announces the promised release of Dead Rising 4 on Steam,
bringing the game to some of the advertising-free versions of Windows. Here's
the deal:
The mall walking undead have shuffled their way onto computers worldwide, as
Dead Rising 4 is available now on Steam.
Retired photo journalist Frank West has been drawn back to Willamette, the scene
of the first zombie outbreak, for the biggest scoop of his career with ambitious
young student Vick at his side. Frank finds the town under siege from another
zombie infestation and the rebuilt Willamette Memorial Megaplex Mall is stocked
with bloody entrails and all sorts of consumer goods.
There’s not only your standard B-Movie zombie horde to contend with, but Frank
will also have to face off against two new and dangerous kinds of running dead
when he meets the highly-energetic infected zombies and the dangerously
intelligent Evo. Add to that, a shadowy para-military organization and some
unfriendly survivors who prove to be terrible civic ambassadors, Frank has his
work cut out for him to get the story and get out of town.
Dead Rising 4 is out today on Steam for $59.99 (USD). The Steam release is
action-packed with all free title updates, including “My Bloody Valentine,” two
new difficulty levels (Hard and Blackest Friday) and the Street Fighter costume
pack. Also available is the Dead Rising 4 Seasons Pass for $19.99 (USD), which
adds in the “Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack,” “Frank Rising” and “Super Ultra
Dead Rising 4: Mini Golf”.