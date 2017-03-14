Beginning today, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is introducing a host of new content in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.



During the promotion, which runs now through 12:01am Pacific April 3rd, all players will get access to a free map called Daybreak, which is a modified version of Downpour with lush, green country side and holiday décor layered in throughout. The map also features in-game challenges that allow players to earn a holiday-themed weapon camo called “Folium.” Additionally, players will get a free Supply Drop each week simply by logging in to play.



Fans can also acquire a bevy of new themed items including reticles, camos, calling cards and emblems, along with the ability to unlock Darren “Graves” Cosgrave as a playable character.