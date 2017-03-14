 
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered St. Paddy's Event

[Mar 14, 2017, 8:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Activision Games Blog announces Operation Shamrock and Awe, a Saint Patrick's Day-themed event that's underway in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. The announcement goes into full detail and includes a trailer with a look at what to expect. Meanwhile, we have an announcement they sent along that's a little more to-the-point:

Beginning today, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is introducing a host of new content in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

During the promotion, which runs now through 12:01am Pacific April 3rd, all players will get access to a free map called Daybreak, which is a modified version of Downpour with lush, green country side and holiday décor layered in throughout. The map also features in-game challenges that allow players to earn a holiday-themed weapon camo called “Folium.” Additionally, players will get a free Supply Drop each week simply by logging in to play.

Fans can also acquire a bevy of new themed items including reticles, camos, calling cards and emblems, along with the ability to unlock Darren “Graves” Cosgrave as a playable character.

