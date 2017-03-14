 
Mass Effect: Andromeda Multiplayer Video

[Mar 14, 2017, 8:16 pm ET] - 12 Comments

This video shows off multiplayer gameplay from Mass Effect: Andromeda. The description explains: "Welcome to the Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay series. In this video, learn all about cooperative multiplayer. Join forces with up to 4 players, battle through hordes of enemies, and win using high-tech armaments and deep customization. The fight for humanity's new home continues."

