Mass Effect: Andromeda Multiplayer Video

This video shows off multiplayer gameplay from Mass Effect: Andromeda. The description explains: "Welcome to the Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay series. In this video, learn all about cooperative multiplayer. Join forces with up to 4 players, battle through hordes of enemies, and win using high-tech armaments and deep customization. The fight for humanity's new home continues."
