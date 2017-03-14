AereA Announced

Adam’s Venture: Origins was the first IP released under the SOEDESCO brand. With AereA, the publisher adds an exciting new brand to its portfolio. The first title in the AereA-series is a music-themed action RPG in which the player goes on a quest to unravel the mysteries of the broken world of Aezir.



Hans van Brakel of SOEDESCO about the announcement: “Our strategy is to combine the publishing of third party games with first party titles. The AereA-IP is the next step in building a strong portfolio and a great addition to our 2017 line-up.”