AereA Announced

[Mar 14, 2017, 8:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

SOEDESCO announces AereA, a new palindromic IP coming this year to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. This short teaser trailer accompanies the news, which offers this brief outline of what to expect:

Adam’s Venture: Origins was the first IP released under the SOEDESCO brand. With AereA, the publisher adds an exciting new brand to its portfolio. The first title in the AereA-series is a music-themed action RPG in which the player goes on a quest to unravel the mysteries of the broken world of Aezir.

Hans van Brakel of SOEDESCO about the announcement: “Our strategy is to combine the publishing of third party games with first party titles. The AereA-IP is the next step in building a strong portfolio and a great addition to our 2017 line-up.”

