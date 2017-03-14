Paragon First Anniversary Celebration

Epic Games celebrates the one year anniversary of Paragon today with a game update that brings a new hero, huge updates to existing Heroes and cards, and a week long celebration with gifts for all players.



Players who play one game this week will receive a “Year One Gift,” granting them one of six skins from the vault as a special “thank you” for their support. Double XP is also in effect all week, along with limited time sales on bundles, loot crates, and keys.



Paragon also welcomes its newest Hero, Yin. This wind-summoning, whip-wielding carry can slow down projectiles and send them hurdling back at her opponents. Epic has released an overview video, which can give you a deeper look at her abilities and see her in action.



This update also sees changes to 20 Heroes, and marks the first major Hero balance update that includes everything from minor tweaks to major ability overhauls. Additionally, some cards have been reworked to include more impactful passives and actives, changes that reflect the general direction of Paragon’s full card system rework coming in 2017.