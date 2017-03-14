Heroes of the Storm New Hero Released

|
Battle.net announces the release of a new patch for Heroes of the Storm, adding the new hero Probius to the MOBA, along with other changes and tweaks. In addition, the update expands the free hero rotation, kicks off 2017 ranked season 1, and marks the return of the viral Cho'gall giveaway event. Also on tap are promised user interface changes, and a round of balance tweaks.
