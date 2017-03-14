For Honor Bans

|
A post on reddit by the For Honor team reveals they are banning players for AFK farming in For Honor (thanks VG247). This is not as drastic as it sounds, as they say 1,500 players received three-day bans, while 4,000 more received warnings. Those wrist-slaps aside, they threaten permabans for repeat offenders. Here's word:
