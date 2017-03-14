For Honor Bans

We communicated earlier this month about how we’re fighting AFK farming and how the For Honor team takes this issue very seriously. A first wave of warnings has been sent earlier last week, and the first wave of banning was performed today. Also, a new wave of warnings has been sent simultaneously.



In today’s wave, around 1 500 players got a 3-Days ban for doing AFK farming.

Around 4 000 new AFK farmers got detected and will receive a warning.



Using a cheat engine to exploit AFK farming is against our Code of Conduct, and these impacted players may get a permaban for cheating.



In all cases, impacted players will receive an official email detailing their sanction and the reason behind it.



As a reminder, our Code of Conduct can be found here: Code of Conduct

You may also wish to refer to our FAQ regarding applicable sanctions in For Honor Sanctions