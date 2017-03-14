 
For Honor Bans

[Mar 14, 2017, 10:29 am ET] - 3 Comments

A post on reddit by the For Honor team reveals they are banning players for AFK farming in For Honor (thanks VG247). This is not as drastic as it sounds, as they say 1,500 players received three-day bans, while 4,000 more received warnings. Those wrist-slaps aside, they threaten permabans for repeat offenders. Here's word:

We communicated earlier this month about how we’re fighting AFK farming and how the For Honor team takes this issue very seriously. A first wave of warnings has been sent earlier last week, and the first wave of banning was performed today. Also, a new wave of warnings has been sent simultaneously.

In today’s wave, around 1 500 players got a 3-Days ban for doing AFK farming.
Around 4 000 new AFK farmers got detected and will receive a warning.

Using a cheat engine to exploit AFK farming is against our Code of Conduct, and these impacted players may get a permaban for cheating.

In all cases, impacted players will receive an official email detailing their sanction and the reason behind it.

As a reminder, our Code of Conduct can be found here: Code of Conduct
You may also wish to refer to our FAQ regarding applicable sanctions in For Honor Sanctions

