Lucio Changes and More Revealed in Overwatch AMA

[Mar 14, 2017, 10:29 am ET] - Post a Comment

An AMA on reddit hears from Jeff Kaplan, game director on Overwatch, Blizzard's multiplayer shooter. Thanks PCGamesN, where they highlight a couple of answers of interest, including Jeff's outlook that one of the game's must-pick heroes needs changes, as does one of the niche characters:

Lucio’s being re-tuned
Everyone’s favourite roller-blading DJ looks to be getting a tune-up in the future. “Right now we're trying some stuff with Lucio,” revealed Kaplan. “We feel like a lot of players feel like he is a ‘must have’ in comps but he also doesn't feel super impactful to play. We're trying some ideas to make him more engaging to play while making him a little less obvious/must pick.”

Winston’s getting buffed
“Winston is the least picked hero in the game in case you were wondering,” said Kaplan. In order to try and rectify this, some new changes are coming to the PTR. “I am looking forward to seeing how the barrier changes play out from the PTR once they go live. We've seen that Winston in the hands of the right player -- like Miro for example -- can be amazing.

