 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Grand Theft Auto Online Update

[Mar 14, 2017, 10:29 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new update is live in Grand Theft Auto Online, updating the part of Grand Theft Auto V that actually gets updated. The new patch adds the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit, a collection of new stunt races intended to highlight the capabilities of some of the game's cars. This post from last week has the details:

Next week, a different breed of high-flying vehicular competition hits GTA Online with 20 new Stunt Races custom built for the Rocket Voltic, Ruiner 2000 & Blazer Aqua in Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit. Designed with each of these vehicles' unique characteristics and abilities in mind, this collection of Stunt Races comes to GTA Online on Tuesday, March 14. Also on Tuesday, Legendary Motorsport adds the classically-styled Progen GP1 to its formidable roster of supercars.

And to gear up for next week's Special Vehicle Races, we've also got a flight of new GTA Online bonuses kicking in this weekend and running through Monday, March 13th (on top of ongoing specials including Double GTA$ & RP Stunt Races). Aspiring kingpins can claim their own high-rise for 25% off Executive Offices and Office Garages before taking advantage of CEO bonuses all weekend long. To help satiate your thirst for carnage and gear up for Tuesday, Warstock is slashing the SecuroServ prices on Special Vehicles. Special Vehicle Missions will also dish out Double GTA$ & RP throughout the weekend, allowing you to earn big while getting acclimated with the Special Vehicle of your choosing. Bodyguards and Associates are also getting a Double GTA$ salary bump this weekend.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
For Honor Bans
Lucio Changes and More Revealed in Overwatch AMA
Styx: Shards of Darkness Released
Rend Announced
Grand Theft Auto Online Update
The Marble Nest - Free Pathologic Teaser
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
PS4 Games Coming to PCs via PS Now
Rocket League Free Update Plans
Overload Early Access
ORION: Prelude Free Week 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.