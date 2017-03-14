Grand Theft Auto Online Update

A new update is live in Grand Theft Auto Online
, updating the part of
Grand Theft Auto V
that actually gets updated. The new patch adds the
Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit, a collection of new stunt races
intended to highlight the capabilities of some of the game's cars.
This post
from last week has the details:
Next week, a different
breed of high-flying vehicular competition hits GTA Online with 20 new Stunt
Races custom built for the Rocket Voltic, Ruiner 2000 & Blazer Aqua in Cunning
Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit. Designed with each of these vehicles' unique
characteristics and abilities in mind, this collection of Stunt Races comes to
GTA Online on Tuesday, March 14. Also on Tuesday, Legendary Motorsport adds the
classically-styled Progen GP1 to its formidable roster of supercars.
And to gear up for next week's Special Vehicle Races, we've also got a flight of
new GTA Online bonuses kicking in this weekend and running through Monday, March
13th (on top of ongoing specials including Double GTA$ & RP Stunt Races).
Aspiring kingpins can claim their own high-rise for 25% off Executive Offices
and Office Garages before taking advantage of CEO bonuses all weekend long. To
help satiate your thirst for carnage and gear up for Tuesday, Warstock is
slashing the SecuroServ prices on Special Vehicles. Special Vehicle Missions
will also dish out Double GTA$ & RP throughout the weekend, allowing you to earn
big while getting acclimated with the Special Vehicle of your choosing.
Bodyguards and Associates are also getting a Double GTA$ salary bump this
weekend.