The Marble Nest - Free Pathologic Teaser

Ice-Pick Lodge now offers The Marble Nest for free for all to download.
This is a short teaser game originally created for Pathologic Kickstarter
backers, and it is now being set completely free. Pathologic is still coming
this fall for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. They have
a trailer with a look
at the game, and provide the following details:
Ice-Pick Lodge is pleased to announce the public release of Pathologic teaser
game, The Marble Nest, along with a new trailer showcasing the game and its
warped, ethereal world.
The Marble Nest, a separate game set parallel to the main story, was previously
available only to backers of the Pathologic Kickstarter campaign, which raised
almost $335,000. The several-hour-long experience is designed to give players an
introduction to this strange town, destroyed by an ungodly plague.
Pathologic - a complete re-imagining of the cult classic of the same name -
mixes roleplaying, adventure and survival mechanics to tell its dark and
dreamlike story. The Marble Nest features some (although by no means all) of the
genre-fusing mechanics that will feature in the full Pathologic game when it
releases later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
"We started working on what became The Marble Nest as an internal prototype, but
it quickly blossomed into something we felt was representative of the tone and
style of Pathologic," explained producer Ivan Solvtsov.
He added: "We gave it to Kickstarter backers in late 2016 as a surprise gift,
and it went down really well - but we also got some really fantastic feedback
from those early players. So we decided to polish up the game based on that
feedback, and release it to the world, as a taster of what people can expect
when the full game launches later in 2017."
Ice-Pick Lodge's 2005 original cult classic won several 'Game of the Year'
awards in its native Russia, and this new version is a complete re-imagining,
redesigned from the ground up. In an old settlement on the steppe, attempt to
survive, investigate and cure a mysterious disease - while navigating the
otherworldly characters and strange politics of the town, and attempting to
survive as the epidemic runs riot.