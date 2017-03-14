The Marble Nest - Free Pathologic Teaser



Ice-Pick Lodge is pleased to announce the public release of Pathologic teaser game, The Marble Nest, along with a new trailer showcasing the game and its warped, ethereal world.



The Marble Nest, a separate game set parallel to the main story, was previously available only to backers of the Pathologic Kickstarter campaign, which raised almost $335,000. The several-hour-long experience is designed to give players an introduction to this strange town, destroyed by an ungodly plague.



Pathologic - a complete re-imagining of the cult classic of the same name - mixes roleplaying, adventure and survival mechanics to tell its dark and dreamlike story. The Marble Nest features some (although by no means all) of the genre-fusing mechanics that will feature in the full Pathologic game when it releases later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.



"We started working on what became The Marble Nest as an internal prototype, but it quickly blossomed into something we felt was representative of the tone and style of Pathologic," explained producer Ivan Solvtsov.



He added: "We gave it to Kickstarter backers in late 2016 as a surprise gift, and it went down really well - but we also got some really fantastic feedback from those early players. So we decided to polish up the game based on that feedback, and release it to the world, as a taster of what people can expect when the full game launches later in 2017."



Ice-Pick Lodge's 2005 original cult classic won several 'Game of the Year' awards in its native Russia, and this new version is a complete re-imagining, redesigned from the ground up. In an old settlement on the steppe, attempt to survive, investigate and cure a mysterious disease - while navigating the otherworldly characters and strange politics of the town, and attempting to survive as the epidemic runs riot.