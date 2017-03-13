Rocket League Free Update Plans

The Rocket League website has details on a new Dropshot update coming to Rocket
League on March 22nd, adding a new game mode and more to the automotive sports
game. This trailer drops
your first shot at Dropshot, and here are some further details:
Another
FREE mode is coming to Rocket League later this month!
Dropshot is a brand new take on Rocket League gameplay as we introduce dynamic
breakable floors and an electrified ball, all within the confines of a new
hexagonal Arena, 'Core 707'. Instead of pushing the ball into your opponent’s
goal, your objective is to destroy panels on the opposing team’s floor, and
score goals through those gaps.
Our new game mode is all about Damage! Along with our usual stats like Goals,
Assists, and Saves, Dropshot introduces Damage as a statistic -- the more damage
you do, the more floor panels break, and the easier it is to score a goal! Each
panel can be hit by a ball twice -- the first hit activates the panel, while the
second breaks the panel, creating a new scoring opportunity.
The new ball has three different phases, each more powerful than the last, that
determine how much damage is done when the ball smashes into the floor panels.
The second and third phases are activated by multiple Battle-Car hits, so the
longer the ball stays off the ground, the more powerful it becomes. While the
first phase of the new ball only damages one tile upon impact, the second and
third phases can damage up to seven and 19 panels, respectively. Check out the
Dropshot trailer below!
Along with Dropshot releasing on March 22, we have a host of other changes
coming to Rocket League, including new achievements/trophies, painted Bodies and
Rocket Trails, an Esports content button, the end of Competitive Season 3, a new
Skill Tier hierarchy, and more!