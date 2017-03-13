Overload Early Access

 
[Mar 13, 2017, 8:32 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Early access to Overload is now offered on Steam, allowing a first crack at this new six-degree-of-freedom shooter from the creators of Descent. This is available for Windows, OS X, Linux, and virtual reality head-mounted displays. Here's the deal:

Developed by the creators of the groundbreaking Descent series, Overload features fast-paced combat action in a fully-3D world. Face off against menacing robot enemies in the single-player story mode or in the survival Challenge Mode.

The initial Early Access release features four Challenge Mode levels, a sample single-player level, 12 explosive weapons, and ten terrifying robot enemies. Updated releases will follow every 2-4 weeks. The full game is scheduled to be completed later this year and will also be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The full game will feature a 15-level single-player story mode, with more weapons, robots, and bosses. A multiplayer expansion is expected to be released 4-6 months later and will be provided free to all purchasers of the single-player game.

Overload is in development by Revival Productions, which is owned by Mike Kulas and Matt Toschlog, the founders of Descent developer Parallax Software. “Matt and I have talked for years about doing an updated 6DOF game,” said Mike Kulas. “The pieces fell in place a couple years ago and we started on Overload.” Matt Toschlog added, “It’s been great working with old friends and colleagues on a project that’s so close to our hearts.”

Overload is being designed by renowned indie developer Luke Schneider, who was the lead level designer on Descent 3 before founding Radiangames (Inferno 2, Super Crossfighter, Slydris). Said Mr. Schneider, “I got into game development because of Descent, so it’s been awesome to create a new 6DOF game for the 21st century.”

Revival hopes to make an announcement soon on a DRM-free option for early release.

