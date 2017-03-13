Overload Early Access

Early access to Overload
is now offered
on Steam
, allowing a
first crack at this new six-degree-of-freedom shooter from the creators of
Descent
. This is available for Windows, OS X, Linux, and virtual reality
head-mounted displays. Here's the deal:
Developed by the creators of the
groundbreaking Descent series, Overload features fast-paced combat action in a
fully-3D world. Face off against menacing robot enemies in the single-player
story mode or in the survival Challenge Mode.
The initial Early Access release features four Challenge Mode levels, a sample
single-player level, 12 explosive weapons, and ten terrifying robot enemies.
Updated releases will follow every 2-4 weeks. The full game is scheduled to be
completed later this year and will also be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox
One. The full game will feature a 15-level single-player story mode, with more
weapons, robots, and bosses. A multiplayer expansion is expected to be released
4-6 months later and will be provided free to all purchasers of the
single-player game.
Overload is in development by Revival Productions, which is owned by Mike Kulas
and Matt Toschlog, the founders of Descent developer Parallax Software. “Matt
and I have talked for years about doing an updated 6DOF game,” said Mike Kulas.
“The pieces fell in place a couple years ago and we started on Overload.” Matt
Toschlog added, “It’s been great working with old friends and colleagues on a
project that’s so close to our hearts.”
Overload is being designed by renowned indie developer Luke Schneider, who was
the lead level designer on Descent 3 before founding Radiangames (Inferno 2,
Super Crossfighter, Slydris). Said Mr. Schneider, “I got into game development
because of Descent, so it’s been awesome to create a new 6DOF game for the 21st
century.”
Revival hopes to make an announcement soon on a DRM-free option for early
release.