ORION: Prelude Free Week

A free week is now underway on Steam for ORION: Prelude, offering an extended free sample of TREK Industry's dinosaur survival adventure for Windows. This will run until next Monday, at which time Guardians of Orion will go free for a week, offering the same sort of access to their sci-fi shooter. For those that enjoy either game, they are each on sale for the duration of the two-week event. This post has word, saying, "You can play the entire game at no charge during this event. There will be a discount if you choose to purchase it and keep it forever!" They offer this video to celebrate the news and show things off.
