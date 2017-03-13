 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

QuakeCon Registration Schedule

[Mar 13, 2017, 8:32 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This post on the QuakeCon website explains some limitations that will be placed on the show this year due to its change in venue to the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center. They say that due to the convention's "unique requirements and previously contracted events" the event will be in late August, rather than earlier in the month, and they will have "slightly reduced capacity" for the BYOC computer area. They promise to reverse both situations next year, promising a return to early August next year for "the largest event in QuakeCon history." This page announces the first round of "pre-registration" for attendees gets underway on March 30th. Here is their schedule for four rounds of registration:

PREMIUM BYOC PACKAGES | DESCRIPTIONS & AVAILABILITY

Thursday, March 30th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 1 | BYOC Select-a-Seat with UAC Executive VIP Experience

  • $400 (Limit of 32 packages available)
  • Select and reserve a guaranteed seat of your choice in the BYOC
  • VIP seating upgrade
  • Personalized, engraved, illuminated QuakeCon 2017 UAC badge and lanyard
  • Express lane fast-pass registration for the BYOC
  • Express lane fast-pass to every presentation and public event at QuakeCon
  • Limited reserved access seating for all presentationsand events
  • New for 2017! Membership in our QuakeCon UAC Acolyte program, which includes access to register for next year’s UAC experience before open online registration begins
  • New for 2017! Access to new UAC Executive Lounge in the heart of the QuakeCon BYOC, featuring meet-and-greet and signing events with developers.
  • New for 2017! Upgrade a QuakeCon attendee registration to join as a +1 for all express-lane and limited access events.

Thursday, April 6th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 2 | BYOC Select-a-Seat with QuakeCon done Quick

  • $150 (Limit of 300 packages available)
  • Select and reserve a guaranteed seat of your choice in the BYOC
  • Official QuakeCon 2017 QdQ lanyard with BYOC badge
  • Express lane fast-pass registration for the BYOC
  • Express lane fast-pass to every presentation and public event at QuakeCon
  • Limited reserved access seating for all presentations and events

Thursday, April 13th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 3 | BYOC Select-a-Seat

  • $50 (Limited number of packages available)
  • Select and reserve a guaranteed seat of your choice in the BYOC
  • Official QuakeCon 2017 lanyard and BYOC badge
  • Access to presentations and events
  • New for 2017! Access to the new and extensive BYOC competition programming with more details to come

Thursday, March 24th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 4 | General Attendee Pre-Registration

  • FREE (Unlimited)
  • QuakeCon 2017 wristband
  • Accelerated on-site registration
  • Access to presentations and events

While general attendance remains free, attendees wishing to participate in the QuakeCon 2017 BYOC must pre-purchase one of the ‘BYOC Select-a-Seat’ packages through our online registration site to guarantee a spot in the BYOC. As ‘BYOC Select-a-Seat’ packages are limited and all seats will be accounted for prior to the show, we won’t have seats available on-site or on a first-come-first serve basis.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
PS4 Games Coming to PCs via PS Now
Rocket League Free Update Plans
Overload Early Access
ORION: Prelude Free Week
QuakeCon Registration Schedule
STRAFE Next Month
Europa Universalis IV: Mandate of Heaven Next Month
Phantom Halls Early Access Pays Homage to Evil Dead 2
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.