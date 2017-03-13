QuakeCon Registration Schedule

This post on the QuakeCon website
explains some limitations that will be
placed on the show this year due to its change in venue to the Gaylord Texan
Resort and Convention Center. They say that due to the convention's "unique
requirements and previously contracted events" the event will be in late August,
rather than earlier in the month, and they will have "slightly reduced capacity"
for the BYOC computer area. They promise to reverse both situations next year,
promising a return to early August next year for "the largest event in QuakeCon
history."
This page
announces the first round of "pre-registration" for attendees gets
underway on March 30th. Here is their schedule for four rounds of registration:
PREMIUM BYOC PACKAGES | DESCRIPTIONS & AVAILABILITY
Thursday, March 30th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 1 | BYOC Select-a-Seat with UAC
Executive VIP Experience
- $400 (Limit of 32 packages available)
- Select and reserve a guaranteed seat of your
choice in the BYOC
- VIP seating upgrade
- Personalized, engraved, illuminated QuakeCon 2017
UAC badge and lanyard
- Express lane fast-pass registration for the BYOC
- Express lane fast-pass to every presentation and
public event at QuakeCon
- Limited reserved access seating for all
presentationsand events
- New for 2017! Membership in our QuakeCon UAC
Acolyte program, which includes access to register for next year’s UAC
experience before open online registration begins
- New for 2017! Access to new UAC Executive Lounge
in the heart of the QuakeCon BYOC, featuring meet-and-greet and signing
events with developers.
- New for 2017! Upgrade a QuakeCon attendee
registration to join as a +1 for all express-lane and limited access events.
Thursday, April 6th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 2 | BYOC Select-a-Seat with
QuakeCon done Quick
- $150 (Limit of 300 packages available)
- Select and reserve a guaranteed seat of your
choice in the BYOC
- Official QuakeCon 2017 QdQ lanyard with BYOC badge
- Express lane fast-pass registration for the BYOC
- Express lane fast-pass to every presentation and
public event at QuakeCon
- Limited reserved access seating for all
presentations and events
Thursday, April 13th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 3 | BYOC Select-a-Seat
- $50 (Limited number of packages available)
- Select and reserve a guaranteed seat of your
choice in the BYOC
- Official QuakeCon 2017 lanyard and BYOC badge
- Access to presentations and events
- New for 2017! Access to the new and extensive BYOC
competition programming with more details to come
Thursday, March 24th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 4 | General Attendee
Pre-Registration
- FREE (Unlimited)
- QuakeCon 2017 wristband
- Accelerated on-site registration
- Access to presentations and events
While general attendance remains free, attendees wishing to participate in
the QuakeCon 2017 BYOC must pre-purchase one of the ‘BYOC Select-a-Seat’
packages through our online registration site to guarantee a spot in the BYOC.
As ‘BYOC Select-a-Seat’ packages are limited and all seats will be accounted for
prior to the show, we won’t have seats available on-site or on a
first-come-first serve basis.