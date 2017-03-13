QuakeCon Registration Schedule

PREMIUM BYOC PACKAGES | DESCRIPTIONS & AVAILABILITY



Thursday, March 30th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 1 | BYOC Select-a-Seat with UAC Executive VIP Experience

$400 (Limit of 32 packages available)

Select and reserve a guaranteed seat of your choice in the BYOC

VIP seating upgrade

Personalized, engraved, illuminated QuakeCon 2017 UAC badge and lanyard

Express lane fast-pass registration for the BYOC

Express lane fast-pass to every presentation and public event at QuakeCon

Limited reserved access seating for all presentationsand events

New for 2017! Membership in our QuakeCon UAC Acolyte program, which includes access to register for next year’s UAC experience before open online registration begins

New for 2017! Access to new UAC Executive Lounge in the heart of the QuakeCon BYOC, featuring meet-and-greet and signing events with developers.

New for 2017! Upgrade a QuakeCon attendee registration to join as a +1 for all express-lane and limited access events.

Thursday, April 6th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 2 | BYOC Select-a-Seat with QuakeCon done Quick

$150 (Limit of 300 packages available)

Select and reserve a guaranteed seat of your choice in the BYOC

Official QuakeCon 2017 QdQ lanyard with BYOC badge

Express lane fast-pass registration for the BYOC

Express lane fast-pass to every presentation and public event at QuakeCon

Limited reserved access seating for all presentations and events

Thursday, April 13th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 3 | BYOC Select-a-Seat

$50 (Limited number of packages available)

Select and reserve a guaranteed seat of your choice in the BYOC

Official QuakeCon 2017 lanyard and BYOC badge

Access to presentations and events

New for 2017! Access to the new and extensive BYOC competition programming with more details to come

Thursday, March 24th at 7pm CT/8pm ET: Round 4 | General Attendee Pre-Registration

FREE (Unlimited)

QuakeCon 2017 wristband

Accelerated on-site registration

Access to presentations and events

While general attendance remains free, attendees wishing to participate in the QuakeCon 2017 BYOC must pre-purchase one of the ‘BYOC Select-a-Seat’ packages through our online registration site to guarantee a spot in the BYOC. As ‘BYOC Select-a-Seat’ packages are limited and all seats will be accounted for prior to the show, we won’t have seats available on-site or on a first-come-first serve basis.