STRAFE Next Month

Devolver Digital announces a May 9th release date for STRAFE, the upcoming throwback first-person shooter. About a year ago we were told to expect this early this year, but they call this a slight delay, so we may have missed some further release date news between then and now. They celebrate the news with this trailer showing off the date and the game's 1996 state-of-the-art graphics. Here's word:
