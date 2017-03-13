 
Europa Universalis IV: Mandate of Heaven Next Month

[Mar 13, 2017, 8:32 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Paradox Interactive announces an April 6th release date for Mandate of Heaven, a detail that apparently wasn't set when the Europa Universalis IV expansion was announced less than two weeks ago. They also announce plans to show off the add-on tomorrow in a livestream. Here's the schedule:

Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio today revealed the release date for “Mandate of Heaven,” the latest expansion for Europa Universalis IV. The expansion, which adds new gameplay events and features to Paradox’s award-winning grand strategy game of global domination, will arrive on April 6, 2017 for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs. Players will be able to experience new ways of playing Europa Universalis IV next month as the major nations of East Asia, with new features surrounding the Japanese Shogunate, the Celestial Empire, and more. Mandate of Heaven will retail for $19.99 via digital distributors worldwide.

To give players a first glimpse of Mandate of Heaven, Paradox will begin showcasing new features from the new expansion in a live stream on their Twitch channel on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The first stream will take place at 14:00 CET (6:00 a.m. PDT) at https://www.twitch.tv/paradoxinteractive.

