Europa Universalis IV: Mandate of Heaven Next Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Paradox Interactive announces an April 6th release date for Mandate of Heaven, a detail that apparently wasn't set when the Europa Universalis IV expansion was announced less than two weeks ago. They also announce plans to show off the add-on tomorrow in a livestream. Here's the schedule:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 March 2017, 01:45.
Chatbear Announcements.