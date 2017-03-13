Phantom Halls Early Access Pays Homage to Evil Dead 2

Enter a haunted mansion and prepare to face the undead terrors that stalk the phantom halls! Squad up to survive the night using whatever you can find, but remember - you can’t kill what you can’t see, so be sure to bring a flashlight…



With fast-paced, action-packed gameplay and a 3D papercraft visual motif, Phantom Halls sees players take on the roles of multiple characters at once - with each character’s actions assigned to a different key. It’s a real-time Worms with the procedurally generated chaos of Spelunky!



Currently in Steam Early Access, the game will be updated regularly with new features and content. Incendium will work directly with the community to prioritise updates and refine the game’s direction.



The Early Access edition includes a free Evil Dead 2 licensed content pack, allowing them to play as the groovy hero from the sky, Ash Williams with his chainsaw and boomstick on hand (or stump!) to saw and blast through a series of unique Evil Dead 2 inspired quests being added throughout the Early Access period - start today by facing off with Evil Ash in 'Are you taking to me?' !