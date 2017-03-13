Real-time strategy makes an explosive return to the Halo universe in Halo Wars 2. Lead Spartans, Warthogs and other classic Halo fighting forces into war across a wide variety of single player and multiplayer modes.



The Halo Wars 2 demo features the opening mission from the thrilling campaign and an exciting new game mode, Blitz Firefight. In the campaign, players will strategically command overwhelming firepower in large-scale battles against a terrifying threat facing the UNSC and all of humanity. Blitz Firefight is a fast-paced mode where players use decks of cards to summon vehicles and troops to fight against waves of AI-controlled enemies.



Try before you buy with the Halo Wars 2 demo.