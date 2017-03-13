Planet Coaster Free Update Next Month

Spring has sprung! The sun is shining, birds are singing and Planet Coaster is celebrating the new season with three new rollercoasters, three new fully-customizable flatrides and the unique ‘Speed’ go-kart ride to thrill and delight your park guests.



Planet Coaster’s Spring Update is Planet Coaster’s second major expansion following December’s Winter Update, offering huge new creative opportunities for Planet Coaster players. Today Steam’s Planet Coaster Workshop is home to almost 100,000 community creations, and April’s Spring Update will open the door to even more variety and creativity.



But a new danger lurks in the world of Planet Coaster, with pickpockets and vandals now operating in players’ parks. A crime-ridden park will see guests’ happiness fall along with your profits, but security guards and CCTV cameras are on hand to keep park guests safe and prevent mischief-makers from spoiling the fun.