 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Planet Coaster Free Update Next Month

[Mar 13, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - 2 Comments

Frontier Developments announces plans for a spring update coming to Planet Coaster in about a month, on April 11th. This update will add a bunch of free content to the theme park simulation, including a few new coasters, new flatrides, and a go-kart ride. This also adds crime to the game, because crime. Here's word:

Spring has sprung! The sun is shining, birds are singing and Planet Coaster is celebrating the new season with three new rollercoasters, three new fully-customizable flatrides and the unique ‘Speed’ go-kart ride to thrill and delight your park guests.

Planet Coaster’s Spring Update is Planet Coaster’s second major expansion following December’s Winter Update, offering huge new creative opportunities for Planet Coaster players. Today Steam’s Planet Coaster Workshop is home to almost 100,000 community creations, and April’s Spring Update will open the door to even more variety and creativity.

But a new danger lurks in the world of Planet Coaster, with pickpockets and vandals now operating in players’ parks. A crime-ridden park will see guests’ happiness fall along with your profits, but security guards and CCTV cameras are on hand to keep park guests safe and prevent mischief-makers from spoiling the fun.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Halo Wars 2 Demo
Planet Coaster Free Update Next Month
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Tale of Ronin Revealed
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.