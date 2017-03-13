 
U.K. Sales Charts

[Mar 13, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - Post a Comment

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands does not appear on the GFK Chart-Track top 30 chart of the bestselling PC games in the U.K. for last week, where The Sims 4 retains the number one spot. Wildlands does land in the top spot on the all platforms chart where LEGO Worlds debuts at number three. They call Wildlands "the biggest week 1 launch of the year so far" in their summary of all the activity:

Last week’s bumper week consisting of Switch console launch, ‘Zelda Breath of the Wild’ and Sony’s ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ carries on this week as we welcome a further 4 new releases, 3 of which debut within the Top 6.

Exactly one year after the record-breaking ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’ (still the biggest launch within any Q1 on record), Ubisoft now debut at No1 on the All Formats Top 40 (Units) with ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands’, the biggest week 1 launch of the year so far. In terms of week 1 debut units ‘Wildlands’ is No2 in a very long list of Tom Clancy games, pushing Ghost Recon stablemate ‘Future Soldier’ down from No4 to No5 in the Tom Clancy games week 1 sales pecking order. The aforementioned ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’ for PS4 only drops to No2 having claimed the record of top-selling launch week game of the year so far - a record that lasted only 1 week. The second big new release debuts at No3 and is Warner’s budget-priced ‘LEGO Worlds’ for PS4/Xbox One.
Nintendo drop 2 places to No4 with ‘The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild’ and Rockstar/Take 2 drop 2 places to No5 with ‘GTA V’. Debuting at No6 is Square Enix’s PS4 ‘Nier Automata’, which topped the Japanese charts a few weeks ago. The final new release within the Top 40 is Nintendo’s ‘Mario Sports Superstars’ for 3DS at No37.

