Out of the Blue

I'm not sure exactly how far the dire forecast extends, but if you are anywhere near this area of the northeast, then you are bracing for a severe winter storm. This is to begin tonight, and the most conservative forecasts call for us to get more than a foot of snow before it's all done, with estimates topping out at two feet at the high end. We're battening down the hatches on the BlueTower, and hopefully will emerge on the other side of the storm unscathed, and here's hoping everyone else stays safe as well.Also, today is National Napping Day, intentionally scheduled for the day after the clocks "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time. I fully support this in lieu of the hoped-for declaration that would make every day napping day.