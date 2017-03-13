 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Mar 13, 2017, 10:10 am ET] - 5 Comments

I'm not sure exactly how far the dire forecast extends, but if you are anywhere near this area of the northeast, then you are bracing for a severe winter storm. This is to begin tonight, and the most conservative forecasts call for us to get more than a foot of snow before it's all done, with estimates topping out at two feet at the high end. We're battening down the hatches on the BlueTower, and hopefully will emerge on the other side of the storm unscathed, and here's hoping everyone else stays safe as well.

Also, today is National Napping Day, intentionally scheduled for the day after the clocks "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time. I fully support this in lieu of the hoped-for declaration that would make every day napping day.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Geometry Dash Neon World.
Stories: Game of Thrones producers confirm final season only 6 episodes.
Ed Sheeran to appear on hit HBO show ‘Game of Thrones.’
Media: Jeff Bridges channels 'The Dude' to honor John Goodman.
Man proposes to girlfriend on plane, then barfs before her.
When a rhino wants belly rubs, you give it belly rubs.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Halo Wars 2 Demo
Planet Coaster Free Update Next Month
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Tale of Ronin Revealed
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.