Tale of Ronin Revealed

Dead Mage Games announces, an upcoming game where the player gets to live the life of a disenfranchised samurai (thanks PCGamesN ). They have also released the game's debut trailer with a look at what to expect. The website offers some art along with the following overview: "Live as a ronin, survive the consequences of your choices in a dynamic world of turmoil and violence. An RPG game about camaraderie and betrayal, about war and peace, and above all honor, coming to PC and consoles."