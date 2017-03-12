Tale of Ronin Revealed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Dead Mage Games announces Tale of Ronin, an upcoming game where the player gets to live the life of a disenfranchised samurai (thanks PCGamesN). They have also released the game's debut trailer with a look at what to expect. The website offers some art along with the following overview: "Live as a ronin, survive the consequences of your choices in a dynamic world of turmoil and violence. An RPG game about camaraderie and betrayal, about war and peace, and above all honor, coming to PC and consoles."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 12 March 2017, 14:47.
Chatbear Announcements.