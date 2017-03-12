 
Tale of Ronin Revealed

[Mar 12, 2017, 1:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Dead Mage Games announces Tale of Ronin, an upcoming game where the player gets to live the life of a disenfranchised samurai (thanks PCGamesN). They have also released the game's debut trailer with a look at what to expect. The website offers some art along with the following overview: "Live as a ronin, survive the consequences of your choices in a dynamic world of turmoil and violence. An RPG game about camaraderie and betrayal, about war and peace, and above all honor, coming to PC and consoles."

