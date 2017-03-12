Steam Top 10

 
[Mar 12, 2017, 1:28 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Here's Valves list of the bestselling titles on Steam for last week, half of which were Ghost Recon Wildlands:

  1. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  2. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  4. NieR: Automata
  5. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  6. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  7. Blackwake
  8. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  9. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  10. Left 4 Dead 2

