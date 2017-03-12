Out of the Blue 		  

|
Well, Daylight Saving Time arrived here in the wee hours of the morning, making them even more wee (weeer?). I'm already on record repeatedly on the topic... I don't hate DST, I just hate the switching, and I'd love to leave the clocks where they currently stand. Oh well, I don't think anyone's really asking me.
R.I.P.: Joni Sledge of vocal group Sister Sledge dies.
