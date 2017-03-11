Mirage: Arcane Warfare Trailer

Torn Banner Studios offers
this new trailer
to show off more of Mirage: Arcane Warfare
, their
upcoming melee-heavy first-person shooter. The description includes an outline
of beta and release plans for the game and links to spots in the clip to view
specific characters:
Pre-order Mirage on March 27 to access the Closed
Beta instantly. More info at:
http://miragearcanewarfare.com
Watch new Mirage: Arcane Warfare gameplay footage in celebration of PAX East.
See new Team Deathmatch maps Courtyard and Falcon Ridge alongside the previously
shown Team Objective map, Academy.
Mirage: Arcane Warfare will release in 2017.
Obliterate your enemies with powerful magic or silence them with a sword in
Mirage: Arcane Warfare, a multiplayer FPS from the creators of Chivalry:
Medieval Warfare.
Mirage is a skill-based multiplayer FPS that lets you tear your enemies limb
from limb with destructive magic and melee combat. Experiment and find your
perfect playstyle between six diverse classes including stealthy assassins,
hulking brutes, powerful mages and more. With an unparalleled focus on truly
feeling in control of your magic and sword, Mirage demands combat creativity and
will challenge you like never before.
Taurant:
https://youtu.be/KcPIW81Vnn0?t=26
Vypress:
https://youtu.be/KcPIW81Vnn0?t=164
Vigilist:
https://youtu.be/KcPIW81Vnn0?t=320
Alchemancer:
https://youtu.be/KcPIW81Vnn0?t=442
Tinker:
https://youtu.be/KcPIW81Vnn0?t=547
Entropist: ... Play the Beta!