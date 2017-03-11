 
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Trailer

[Mar 11, 2017, 2:01 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Torn Banner Studios offers this new trailer to show off more of Mirage: Arcane Warfare, their upcoming melee-heavy first-person shooter. The description includes an outline of beta and release plans for the game and links to spots in the clip to view specific characters:

Pre-order Mirage on March 27 to access the Closed Beta instantly. More info at: http://miragearcanewarfare.com

Watch new Mirage: Arcane Warfare gameplay footage in celebration of PAX East. See new Team Deathmatch maps Courtyard and Falcon Ridge alongside the previously shown Team Objective map, Academy.

Mirage: Arcane Warfare will release in 2017.

Obliterate your enemies with powerful magic or silence them with a sword in Mirage: Arcane Warfare, a multiplayer FPS from the creators of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare.

Mirage is a skill-based multiplayer FPS that lets you tear your enemies limb from limb with destructive magic and melee combat. Experiment and find your perfect playstyle between six diverse classes including stealthy assassins, hulking brutes, powerful mages and more. With an unparalleled focus on truly feeling in control of your magic and sword, Mirage demands combat creativity and will challenge you like never before.

Taurant: https://youtu.be/KcPIW81Vnn0?t=26
Vypress: https://youtu.be/KcPIW81Vnn0?t=164
Vigilist: https://youtu.be/KcPIW81Vnn0?t=320
Alchemancer: https://youtu.be/KcPIW81Vnn0?t=442
Tinker: https://youtu.be/KcPIW81Vnn0?t=547
Entropist: ... Play the Beta!

