Out of the Blue

[Mar 11, 2017, 2:01 pm ET] - 18 Comments

You couldn't custom design a better snowstorm than the one that hit here yesterday. Hit isn't even the right word for it, as it implies this was anything but gentle. The temperatures hung right around the freezing point the whole time, so while the grass and trees got a decorative coating, everything that hit the streets and sidewalks melted immediately. It went on this way for hours, and after a while I started to almost feel guilty over how happy this was making me, because it almost felt like I was getting away with something. I guess in a way I did, and my back is grateful for it.

Grateful Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: TTMA Arena.
Story: Ridley Scott Is Planning 6 More Alien Movies. Thanks Kxmode.
Science: Harvard theorists: How sailing aliens could have caused fast radio bursts. Thanks The Flying Penguin.
Media: Repo Gone Wrong. That escalated quickly.
АTOMIC BLΟNDE Official Trailer (2017) Charlіze Theron Action Movie HD.
Ultimate Captcha. NSFW.
What happens when you put 20,000 volts into a Watermelon? Thanks Boing Boing.

