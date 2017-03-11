Out of the Blue

You couldn't custom design a better snowstorm than the one that hit here yesterday. Hit isn't even the right word for it, as it implies this was anything but gentle. The temperatures hung right around the freezing point the whole time, so while the grass and trees got a decorative coating, everything that hit the streets and sidewalks melted immediately. It went on this way for hours, and after a while I started to almost feel guilty over how happy this was making me, because it almost felt like I was getting away with something. I guess in a way I did, and my back is grateful for it.