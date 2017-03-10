 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Quake Champions Will Be Free-to-Play

[Mar 10, 2017, 7:43 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Quake Champions will be a free-to-play game, id Software's Tim Willits tells Polygon. They note there will also be a premium option, something that's part of most F2P games. Here's word on the plan:

Both for-pay and free-to-play players will share the same maps, and compete in the same brackets, Willits said. The only difference will be how they access Champions other than Ranger.

Players who buy the Champion Pack — the de-facto full-price version of the game — will get Ranger and all the other Champions that the game launches with. Everyone else will be able to pay the in-game currency, called favor, to play other Champions for a finite period of time.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Quake Champions Will Be Free-to-Play
Cities: Skylines Free DLC Plans
Mass Effect: Andromeda Launch Trailer
Dauntless Trailer
Streets of Rogue Early Access
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days Video Game Announced
Styx: Shards of Darkness Launch Trailer
More Steam Review Changes 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.