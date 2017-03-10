 
Cities: Skylines Free DLC Plans

[Mar 10, 2017, 7:43 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Paradox Interactive celebrates the second anniversary of the launch of Cities: Skylines, promising free DLC for the urban planning game. They say Colossal Order's game has sold more than 3.5 million copies worldwide, and they will soon offer all those owners a pack of buildings featuring Chinese architecture. Here's more on the plan:

“From the first day Cities: Skylines was released, it’s been breaking records,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “The game had our biggest launch in history at the time, selling 250.000 copies in its first 24 hours, and the community has only gotten bigger and more devoted over the last two years. Cities: Skylines perfectly showcases the kind of experiences we’re proud to support at Paradox: a game that people are just as excited to play now as they were two years ago. Happy birthday to Cities: Skylines, congratulations to Colossal Order, and my sincere thanks to all our players. Please follow me on Chirper.”

“It’s fair to say that Cities: Skylines has changed all of our lives at Colossal Order,” said Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order. “This is a game we had all been working on and dreaming about creating for years. Seeing how many people have rallied around it, and seeing the incredible community sharing their cities and mods has been so rewarding and inspiring. On behalf of our entire team, thank you so much to all of our players for your ongoing support!”

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order will be releasing a new in-game building pack as a free DLC to all players of Cities: Skylines. The pack, titled “Pearls from the East,” will bring a splash of style to mayor-players’ cities with three new buildings: a Panda Zoo, a Chinese Temple, and the Shanghai Pearl Tower, and will be available soon.

