Mass Effect: Andromeda Launch Trailer

Mass Effect: Andromeda is not due for more than a week, but BioWare now offers the official launch trailer for the new installment in the spacey action/RPG series. This includes a brief blurb on the game: "You are on a mission to find a new home for humanity. Explore dangerous worlds, keep your crew alive, and unravel the mysteries of Andromeda. The journey begins now. How far will you go?"
