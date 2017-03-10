 
Mass Effect: Andromeda Launch Trailer

[Mar 10, 2017, 7:43 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Mass Effect: Andromeda is not due for more than a week, but BioWare now offers the official launch trailer for the new installment in the spacey action/RPG series. This includes a brief blurb on the game: "You are on a mission to find a new home for humanity. Explore dangerous worlds, keep your crew alive, and unravel the mysteries of Andromeda. The journey begins now. How far will you go?"

