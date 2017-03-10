 
Dauntless Trailer

[Mar 10, 2017, 7:43 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Here's the PAX East trailer for Dauntless, offering a look at this co-op action/RPG in the works at Phoenix Labs. The accompanying word explains the clip and mentions plans for beta testing this year: "To celebrate the kick-off of PAX East today, Phoenix Labs has released a new trailer for their upcoming co-op action RPG, Dauntless. Featuring intense combat and hundreds of craftable items, players must work together to protect their world by defeating ferocious Behemoths. The trailer offers a glimpse at Pangar and Shrike, just two of the unique Behemoths players will hunt once the game enters beta later this year."

