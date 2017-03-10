 
Streets of Rogue Early Access

[Mar 10, 2017, 7:43 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam offers early access to Streets of Rogue, a Roguelike action/adventure for Windows, Linux, and OS X. This carries a 10% launch discount, but is also free-to-play for the weekend to offer a sample. Here's word on the game:

Streets of Rogue is a rogue-lite about player choice, freedom, and anarchic fun. The game takes inspiration from fast-paced top-down rogue-lites like Binding of Isaac and Nuclear Throne, and adds free-form, experimentation-driven, emergent gameplay elements of RPGs like Deus Ex.

Rather than taking place in a dungeon, the game is set in a functioning, procedurally generated city, where complex AI informs denizens from all walks of life, who are just trying to get by in their daily activities.

