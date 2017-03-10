Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days Video Game Announced

Lionsgate announces Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days, an action/shooter based on the
classic crime drama coming to PCs this spring and Xbox One sometime thereafter.
This is a slow-burn take on a movie adaptation, coming on the film's 25th
anniversary, in contrast with many tie-in rush-jobs. The
Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days website
is live, offering this reveal trailer
with a look. Here's word:
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), a premier
next-generation global content leader, in partnership with independent video
game publisher Big Star Games, has announced the upcoming release of the
action-packed shooter Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days. Celebrating the 25th
anniversary of the cult-favorite film from Lionsgate’s vast film and television
library, Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days combines all the drama and tension of the
movie with a unique “Time Back” gameplay mechanic. The game is expected to
launch worldwide later this year, first on Steam (PC), followed by an Xbox One
version.
Adding a new level of strategy to the action-shooter genre, players will be able
to rewind time to control each and every tactical move and splattering shot for
all members of the team. Every time the clock is turned back the outcome of the
heist hangs in the balance as each Reservoir Dog plays their role in finishing
the job and completing the bloody escape.
“As huge fans of Reservoir Dogs, we’re very focused on creating a highly
addictive experience that stays true to the tense, dramatic vibe of this
unforgettable movie,” said Liam Patton, CEO, Big Star Games. “By taking control
of different characters for overlapping bursts of time, players must utilize the
strengths of each squad member to carry out the game’s missions, with every move
and shot creating a butterfly effect on the overall outcome.”
Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days lets players take on the role of memorable
characters Mr. Blonde, Mr. Blue, Mr. Brown, Mr. Orange, Mr. Pink, and Mr. White
as they embark on several heists based on the movie. Using “Time Back” combat,
players will need to rob, shoot and provide cover fire with the iconic cast of
characters as they approach each of the fast-paced, bombastic action scenes and
navigate the game’s dramatic twists.
Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days will let action-shooter fans experience:
Unique time-bending action: Employ a highly
addictive strategic approach in tension-filled robberies and shootouts,
controlling each character for overlapping bursts of time;
Six Infamous Movie Characters: Control Mr. Blonde,
Mr. Blue, Mr. Brown, Mr. Orange, Mr. Pink, and Mr. White in a series of
heists;
Heists and surprises based on the film: Experience
adrenaline-filled heists with the Reservoir Dogs crew.