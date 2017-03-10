Styx: Shards of Darkness Launch Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new launch trailer from Styx: Shards of Darkness paves the way for the stealthy assassination sequel to sneak out next week. The game is due on Tuesday for Windows and consoles, and there is still time between now and then to preorder for some bonus content. Here's word on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 10 March 2017, 14:01.
Chatbear Announcements.