 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

More Steam Review Changes

[Mar 10, 2017, 09:37 am ET] - 3 Comments

The Steam Blog announces further changes coming to Steam user reviews. Valve explains that they will no longer count scores submitted by users who did not pay for their copies of the game in question. Here's the deal:

We're in the process of making a couple more small changes to Steam Customer Review system as we continue to fine-tune the relevance and accuracy of the overall review score for each product.

In September, we made some adjustments to how the review score was calculated for each product. You can read about those changes and the reasoning behind it here. We're continuing with a few more changes in this direction to improve the relevance of the score by better reflecting the sentiment expressed by invested, paying customers.

With the changes we are making now, the review score (shown at the top of store pages and in various places throughout the store such as search results) will no longer include reviews by users that received the game for free, such as via a gift, or during a free weekend. Reviews can still be written by customers that obtained the game in any of these ways, but the review will not count toward the overall review score.

We started rolling out this change earlier this week, and it will take a few more days for our system to completely update all reviews and re-calculate the scores. In the meantime, you may see the review score on a game change a couple of times depending on how many reviews come from the sources mentioned above.

This change only affects games that are listed for sale on Steam. For free or free-to-play games, reviews by all users will continue to count toward their review score.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days Video Game Announced
Styx: Shards of Darkness Launch Trailer
More Steam Review Changes
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Carmack Sues ZeniMax
P.A.M.E.L.A. Early Access
Holodrive Now Free-to-Play
New Paragon Hero Tuesday
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.