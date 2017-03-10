Out of the Blue

 
[Mar 10, 2017, 09:37 am ET] - 7 Comments

We're getting some snow as predicted today. This seems wacky, since the temperatures hung around the 60s all week, but there it is. At least the warm ground and barely freezing temperatures are teaming up on the snow, and so far it isn't sticking, so hopefully cleaning up will be easy enough. And yes, it's just over five weeks since Groundhog Day, so it seems the little rodent's pessimistic prediction of six more weeks of winter turns out to be pretty accurate. Little rat.

Also, happy 77th birthday to Chuck Norris, the unofficial bouncer of the entire internet. And happy belated 24th birthday to Adam Jensen.

Ratty Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Heart of Galaxy.
Science: The Quest to Crystallize Time. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Media: ROBOT APOCALYPSE!!! - HORIZON ZERO DAWN (Teens React- Gaming).
KINGDOM HEARTS 2.8 (Honest Game Trailers).
Incredibly fast calculator fingers in Japan.

