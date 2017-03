Out of the Blue

We're getting some snow as predicted today. This seems wacky, since the temperatures hung around the 60s all week, but there it is. At least the warm ground and barely freezing temperatures are teaming up on the snow, and so far it isn't sticking, so hopefully cleaning up will be easy enough. And yes, it's just over five weeks since Groundhog Day, so it seems the little rodent's pessimistic prediction of six more weeks of winter turns out to be pretty accurate. Little rat.Also, happy 77th birthday to Chuck Norris, the unofficial bouncer of the entire internet. And happy belated 24th birthday to Adam Jensen