 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

John Carmack Sues ZeniMax

[Mar 09, 2017, 7:38 pm ET] - 29 Comments

Oculus CTO John Carmack is suing his former employer ZeniMax for $22.5 million he says he is still owed by the company from its purchase of id Software. Carmack was at the center of a contentious case over VR technology that resulted in Zenimax winning a $500M judgment from Oculus, and he says the refusal to pay him his due is "sour grapes. Dallas News (thanks Kotaku) has the text of the suit and offer this outlook:

The lawsuit filed by Carmack says that ZeniMax won't pay the remaining sum for id Software because of the intellectual property lawsuit -- but it notes that the jury did not find Carmack liable for misappropriation of trade secrets or copyright infringement.

"ZeniMax's invocation of the same alleged acts that it just went to trial on is an exercise in bad faith and distraction, not a legitimate basis to avoid paying the money it owes from its purchase of id Software," the lawsuit says.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
John Carmack Sues ZeniMax
P.A.M.E.L.A. Early Access
Holodrive Now Free-to-Play
New Paragon Hero Tuesday
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Screenshots
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
New GeForce Drivers and GTX 1080 Ti Reviews
WoW Bans
Overwatch Custom Game Exploit Warning
BAFTA Nominees
Faeria Released
World to the West in May
Ice-Pick Lodge Countdown 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.