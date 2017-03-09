John Carmack Sues ZeniMax

|
Oculus CTO John Carmack is suing his former employer ZeniMax for $22.5 million he says he is still owed by the company from its purchase of id Software. Carmack was at the center of a contentious case over VR technology that resulted in Zenimax winning a $500M judgment from Oculus, and he says the refusal to pay him his due is "sour grapes. Dallas News (thanks Kotaku) has the text of the suit and offer this outlook:
