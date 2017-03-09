Steam
now offers early
access to P.A.M.E.L.A.
, a first-person survival/horror game using a
sci-fi setting (insert joke here about all the periods Pamela has, and insert
apology for said joke here). Here's a
launch trailer
and
here are the details:
Indie development team NVYVE® Studios today
announced that P.A.M.E.L.A., the first-person, open world, utopian, sci-fi,
survival horror game, is available now on Steam Early Access. Awakening from the
depths of cryosleep in the glimmering fallen utopia of Eden, P.A.M.E.L.A.
challenges you to survive by exploring the remnants of the once great paradise.
The Afflicted, the maligned citizens of Eden driven mad by a horrific biological
outbreak, stalk the vibrant streets and architecture of the game’s future idyll,
a harrowing threat and a constant reminder that paradise must fall. It’s only
through your survival and exploration of the city that you will uncover the
tragedy of humanity's craving for technological and biological advancement - a
perpetual thirst for a brighter future.
“We’re hugely excited to share P.A.M.E.L.A. with players across the world.
Situating the core aspects of the survival genre within our handcrafted sci-fi
setting has not been without challenge but we believe P.A.M.E.L.A. now presents
a unique proposition. Eden is alive with the richness and detail of a once
functional city, a perfect backdrop for the player’s own story of survival, and
truth they will uncover. We hope players take delight in the world, in the quiet
moments amidst the conflict ,” said Adam Simonar, Studio Director of NVYVE®
Studios. “Early Access represents the next step for the development of the game
as we begin to work closely with the community to evolve P.A.M.E.L.A, their
input crucial to the features and content we will introduce between now and the
game’s full commercial launch.”
Survival is paramount in P.A.M.E.L.A. Eden’s lone AI overseer, Pamela itself,
will provide information on how to survive within the city while bestowing
amplified abilities upon you. Wield future, modular technology, hack into the
city’s still functioning power grid, and enhance your body with
bio-augmentations. This is all achieved through your holographic “AARM UI”
system, the game’s seamless interface, which projects directly into the game
world to heighten immersion and build tension during your battles against the
harrowing, disfigured antagonists, The Afflicted. Defence is just as important
as attack, made possible by the game’s freeform base-building system that
enables you to build a personal safe haven amidst Eden’s hostile world.
Shifting deftly between glistening, utopian beauty and the horror of its disease
ravaged citizens, Eden itself is a handcrafted marvel. Meticulously constructed
by NVYVE® Studios, the spatial and environmental flow of the city’s spaces evoke
the metropolises of the real world. As you explore the city, scavenging for
resources and defending yourself against The Afflicted, you will uncover
poignant insights into the lives of individual citizens of Eden, both through
the environment itself and discoverable data logs. Search Eden for over 200
unique pieces of loot and resources, ranging from food to building materials and
hi-tech weapons and upgrades, in order to give yourself the best possible chance
of survival. The city, though, isn’t just an environment to survive from - its
blood covered environments reveal the depths to which the city has been
lost.