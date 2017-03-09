Indie development team NVYVE® Studios today announced that P.A.M.E.L.A., the first-person, open world, utopian, sci-fi, survival horror game, is available now on Steam Early Access. Awakening from the depths of cryosleep in the glimmering fallen utopia of Eden, P.A.M.E.L.A. challenges you to survive by exploring the remnants of the once great paradise. The Afflicted, the maligned citizens of Eden driven mad by a horrific biological outbreak, stalk the vibrant streets and architecture of the game’s future idyll, a harrowing threat and a constant reminder that paradise must fall. It’s only through your survival and exploration of the city that you will uncover the tragedy of humanity's craving for technological and biological advancement - a perpetual thirst for a brighter future.



“We’re hugely excited to share P.A.M.E.L.A. with players across the world. Situating the core aspects of the survival genre within our handcrafted sci-fi setting has not been without challenge but we believe P.A.M.E.L.A. now presents a unique proposition. Eden is alive with the richness and detail of a once functional city, a perfect backdrop for the player’s own story of survival, and truth they will uncover. We hope players take delight in the world, in the quiet moments amidst the conflict ,” said Adam Simonar, Studio Director of NVYVE® Studios. “Early Access represents the next step for the development of the game as we begin to work closely with the community to evolve P.A.M.E.L.A, their input crucial to the features and content we will introduce between now and the game’s full commercial launch.”



Survival is paramount in P.A.M.E.L.A. Eden’s lone AI overseer, Pamela itself, will provide information on how to survive within the city while bestowing amplified abilities upon you. Wield future, modular technology, hack into the city’s still functioning power grid, and enhance your body with bio-augmentations. This is all achieved through your holographic “AARM UI” system, the game’s seamless interface, which projects directly into the game world to heighten immersion and build tension during your battles against the harrowing, disfigured antagonists, The Afflicted. Defence is just as important as attack, made possible by the game’s freeform base-building system that enables you to build a personal safe haven amidst Eden’s hostile world.



Shifting deftly between glistening, utopian beauty and the horror of its disease ravaged citizens, Eden itself is a handcrafted marvel. Meticulously constructed by NVYVE® Studios, the spatial and environmental flow of the city’s spaces evoke the metropolises of the real world. As you explore the city, scavenging for resources and defending yourself against The Afflicted, you will uncover poignant insights into the lives of individual citizens of Eden, both through the environment itself and discoverable data logs. Search Eden for over 200 unique pieces of loot and resources, ranging from food to building materials and hi-tech weapons and upgrades, in order to give yourself the best possible chance of survival. The city, though, isn’t just an environment to survive from - its blood covered environments reveal the depths to which the city has been lost.