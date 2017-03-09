 
Holodrive Now Free-to-Play

[Mar 09, 2017, 7:37 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A Steam Community Group Announcement has the news that Holodrive is now free to play, expanding the potential reach of this side-scrolling multiplayer shooter. Here's the news:

We're super excited to be finally announcing that Holodrive is going Free to Play TODAY!

You've been asking in the forums for quite a while for us to open the game so you'd have more Dummys to kill in the arena, and we are finally able to do just that!

Oh, did I mention we're also releasing our biggest update of all time? No? Well then, the list of changes is HUGE so let's begin!

Changelog:

  • New Main Menu UI
  • New Game Mode: Cocoball
  • New Practice Mode
  • New Servers (USA, South America and Europe)!
  • New Gameplay Props, models and texture
  • New Basic Weapons models and texture
  • If you play Secret mode 3 times you'll receive a Holopack!
  • Tons of bugfixes
  • Loads of other improvements!

Coming soon:

  • New Matchmaking
  • New Party system

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for helping us shape the game! Holodrive wouldn't be the same without our amazing community :)

