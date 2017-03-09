Holodrive Now Free-to-Play

We're super excited to be finally announcing that Holodrive is going Free to Play TODAY!



You've been asking in the forums for quite a while for us to open the game so you'd have more Dummys to kill in the arena, and we are finally able to do just that!



Oh, did I mention we're also releasing our biggest update of all time? No? Well then, the list of changes is HUGE so let's begin!



Changelog:

New Main Menu UI

New Game Mode: Cocoball

New Practice Mode

New Servers (USA, South America and Europe)!

New Gameplay Props, models and texture

New Basic Weapons models and texture

If you play Secret mode 3 times you'll receive a Holopack!

Tons of bugfixes

Loads of other improvements!

Coming soon:

New Matchmaking

New Party system

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for helping us shape the game! Holodrive wouldn't be the same without our amazing community :)