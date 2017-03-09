New GeForce Drivers and GTX 1080 Ti Reviews

|
Tomorrow is the official launch date for the new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards, and the GeForce website now offers new GeForce Game Ready 378.78 WHQL drivers to support them and add new features and fixes for their entire line. Also, the reviews for new graphics cards started popping up at exactly 9:00 am EST, so we celebrate this remarkable coincidence with a review roundup:
