A post on
Battle.net
explains that a bunch of World of Warcraft
accounts have
been banned for participating in schemes to charge real money for raids and
dungeon clears (thanks
PCGamesN
). Sadly, some of those being punished were members of top raiding
guilds, but Blizzard says these transgressions were intentional violations of
their rules. Here's what happened:
We’ve recently taken action against a
number of accounts that were actively participating in and/or advertising the
sale of in-game raid or dungeon clears in exchange for real-world currency. Such
behavior is a clear violation of the World of Warcraft Terms of Use.
Of the players affected, many were members of top raiding guilds. We want to be
clear that everyone we’ve taken action against had illustrated full knowledge
and intent to violate the Terms of Use. Going forward, in order to ensure fair
play and competitive integrity, we’ll be monitoring these activities much more
closely in order to make sure that the rules are being followed. This includes
selling services for real money, account-sharing, and other violations.
Note that while selling assistance with obtaining items, achievements, PvP
rating, or other in-game benefits for real-world currency is against the Terms
of Use, selling those things in exchange for in-game gold is perfectly
legitimate. Players should not feel as though participating in a “gold run” is
going to result in negative action taken against their account.
If you see people advertising these services, please help us keep the game clean
by reporting them. If you’re unsure, here are some common warning signs:
- A “broker” is offering to match buyers with
service-providers. Commonly, a broker will collect real-world currency from
a buyer while offering gold to a guild or group that will actually provide
the service.
- Someone offering a service is unwilling to discuss
terms of payment via in-game tells, and insists on using a non-Blizzard
application to communicate.
Also note that Patch 7.2 includes some improvements to our reporting features
to add clearer categories for reporting listings in the Premade Group Finder.
We’re disappointed to see members of the raiding community participating in
behaviors that clearly violate the Terms of Use, and want to be clear that such
activities will not be tolerated.