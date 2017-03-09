Overwatch Custom Game Exploit Warning

Battle.net
has word from Jeff Kaplan that Blizzard is aware that some players are
exploiting custom games to farm experience in Overwatch
(thanks
VG247
). He makes it clear they will not tolerate this, and may end up
changing how XP is handled to address this:
I’ve seen some discussion in
the community and in the press on this topic and sometimes it gets talked about
as if it is a grey area. Is this wrong or is this ok? Well, let me take a grey
area and make it starkly black and white for you. Abusing and exploiting Custom
Game or any other game mode to earn experience in Overwatch while inactive is
NOT ok. The reason I want to be absolutely clear about this is because we are
going to start to take disciplinary action against people who partake in these
activities. If you create a Custom Game that in any way encourages players to
gain experience while inactive, you risk having your account banned. If you join
any game mode – including Custom Games – with the intent of gaining experience
while being inactive, you risk having your account banned. Also, do not name
your Custom Game that in anyway even implies that gaining experience while
inactive is OK – please do not even do this as a joke – because you are putting
yourself at risk of having your account banned.
We are not naïve to player behavior and motivation. When we put this feature
live, we had an internal escalation plan for how to combat this behavior. Today
marks the first steps on that path. And in a lot of ways it really makes me sad.
The feature is so much cooler and better for everyone if we do not have to put
draconic restrictions on it. To fast forward a bit, the end of the escalation
plan will result in experience gain being turned off in Custom Game. I really
don’t want to see us getting to that point. So I am going to ask for some help
from the vast majority of you who are simply playing the game and having fun and
not abusing it: please report those who are creating Custom Games with the
intention of gaining experience while remaining inactive. If you select
someone’s Custom Game you get three options: Spectate, Join and Report. These
options exist on all 3 platforms. Use the Report feature. It works.|
Obviously, I know what our plan is and how we will ramp things up to combat this
behavior here on the Overwatch Team. But at this point, I am making a plea to
you – the Overwatch Community at large: please decide what you want to happen
here and be a part of the solution. If you enjoy Custom Games awarding
experience then please help us combat the behavior we’re seeing now. Do not
create Custom Games with the intent of gaining experience while inactive. Don’t
join those games. Don’t jokingly put those names in your own Custom Games. And
report players who are abusing the system.