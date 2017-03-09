BAFTA Nominees

The BAFTA
website announces
the nominations for the 2017 British Academy Games Awards.
The awards will be handed out about a month from now, and you can
go here
for details on
how to attend the ceremony. Here's the list of nominees:
ARTISTIC
ACHIEVEMENT
ABZÛ Development Team - Giant Squid/505 Games
DISHONORED 2 Development Team - Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
INSIDE Development Team - Playdead/Playdead
THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony
Interactive Entertainment Europe
UNCHARTED 4 Development Team - Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Europe
UNRAVEL Development Team - Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts
DOOM Development Team – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
INSIDE Martin Stig Andersen – Playdead/Playdead
THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony
Interactive Entertainment Europe
REZ INFINITE Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Takako Ishida, Noboru Mutoh - Enhance Games,
Monstars Inc., Resonair/Enhance Games
UNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Europs
BEST GAME
FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Camp Santo Productions,
Panic Inc.
INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead
OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
STARDEW VALLEY Eric Barone – ConcernedApe/Chucklefish
TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
UNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Europe
BRITISH GAME
BATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB Games
FORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
NO MAN’S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games, Sony Interactive
Entertainment Europe
OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
PLANET COASTER Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games
DEBUT GAME
FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions,
Panic Inc.
OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital inc.
OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School Studio
THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous Games
THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games
EVOLVING GAME
DESTINY: RISE OF IRON Development Team – Bungie/Activision
ELITE DANGEROUS: HORIZONS Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier
Developments
EVE ONLINE Development Team – CCP Games/CCP Games
FINAL FANTASY XIV: ONLINE Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
HITMAN Development Team – IO Interactive/Square Enix
ROCKET LEAGUE Dave Hagewood, Jeremy Dunham, Corey Davis – Psyonix/Psyonix
FAMILY
LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS Mike Taylor, Jamie Eden, James Norton – TT
Games/WB Games
OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
THE PLAYROOM VR Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, Team ASOBI!/Sony
Interactive Entertainment Europe
POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
RATCHET & CLANK Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive
Entertainment Europe
TOCA HAIR SALON 3 Development Team - Toca Boca/Toca Boca
GAME DESIGN
BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts
DISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead
OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla,Inc./Thekla, Inc.
GAME INNOVATION
BATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB Games
FIREWATCH Development Team - Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions,
Panic Inc.,
POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous Games
UNSEEN DIPLOMACY Development Team - Triangular Pixels/ Triangular Pixels
THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
MOBILE
THE BANNER SAGA 2 Development Team – Stoic/Versus Evil
DAWN OF TITANS Development Team - Natural Motion/Zynga
DEUS EX GO Development Team - Square Enix Montreal/Square Enix
POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
POKÉMON SUN AND POKÉMON MOON Development Team – Game Freak/The Pokémon Company
International
REIGNS Development Team – Nerial/Devolver Digital
MULTIPLAYER
BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts
FORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION Development Team – Ubisoft Massive/Ubisoft
MUSIC
ABZÛ Austin Wintory – Giant Squid/505 Games
DOOM Mick Gordon, Chris Hite, Chad Mossholder – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
INSIDE Martin Stig Andersen, SØS Gunver Ryberg – Playdead/Playdead
THE LAST GUARDIAN Takeshi Furukawa – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony
Interactive Entertainment Europe
UNCHARTED 4 Henry Jackman, Jonathan Mayer, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony
Interactive Entertainment Europe
VIRGINIA Lyndon Holland – Variable State/505 Games
NARRATIVE
DISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions,
Panic Inc.
INSIDE Arnt Jensen – Playdead/Playdead
MAFIA III Development Team – Hangar 13/2K
OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School Studio
UNCHARTED 4 Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive
Entertainment Europe
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions,
Panic Inc.
INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead
THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony
Interactive Entertainment Europe
OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
UNRAVEL Development Team – Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts
THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
PERFORMER
ALEX HERNANDEZ as Lincoln Clay in Mafia III
CISSY JONES as Delilah in Firewatch
EMILY ROSE as Elena Fisher in Uncharted 4
NAVID NEGAHBAN as ‘Hajj Agha’ in 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
NOLAN NORTH as Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4
TROY BAKER as Sam Drake in Uncharted 4
BAFTA ONES TO WATCH AWARD IN ASSOCIATION WITH DARE TO BE DIGITAL
AMONG THE STONES Lukasz Gomula, Alberto Taiuti, James Wood, Roberton Macken,
Kevin McKenna, Rory Sweeney – Bluedoor Games
PENTAGRAB Andrew Fullarton, Thomas Slade, Nick Kondylis, Cari Watterton, Dale
Smith - Ludico
REBOUND Kieran Gallagher, Isaac Pringle, Mark Tempini, Andrew Graham, Alexander
MacDiarmid, Vladislav Veselinov, Craig Russell, Alexandra Donaldson - Hexterion
AMD ESPORTS AUDIENCE AWARD (public voted)
CLASH ROYALE Supercell/Supercell
COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE Hidden Path Entertainment/Valve
DOTA 2 Valve/Valve
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Riot Games/Riot Games
OVERWATCH Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
STREET FIGHTER V Capcom, Dimps/Capcom
Nominations are correct at the time of going to print. BAFTA reserves the right
to make changes to the names listed at any time.