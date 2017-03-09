BAFTA Nominees

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

ABZÛ Development Team - Giant Squid/505 Games

DISHONORED 2 Development Team - Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

INSIDE Development Team - Playdead/Playdead

THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

UNCHARTED 4 Development Team - Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

UNRAVEL Development Team - Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts



AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts

DOOM Development Team – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

INSIDE Martin Stig Andersen – Playdead/Playdead

THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

REZ INFINITE Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Takako Ishida, Noboru Mutoh - Enhance Games, Monstars Inc., Resonair/Enhance Games

UNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europs



BEST GAME

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Camp Santo Productions, Panic Inc.

INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

STARDEW VALLEY Eric Barone – ConcernedApe/Chucklefish

TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

UNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe



BRITISH GAME

BATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB Games

FORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios

NO MAN’S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd

PLANET COASTER Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games



DEBUT GAME

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.

OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital inc.

OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School Studio

THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous Games

THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.

VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games



EVOLVING GAME

DESTINY: RISE OF IRON Development Team – Bungie/Activision

ELITE DANGEROUS: HORIZONS Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

EVE ONLINE Development Team – CCP Games/CCP Games

FINAL FANTASY XIV: ONLINE Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

HITMAN Development Team – IO Interactive/Square Enix

ROCKET LEAGUE Dave Hagewood, Jeremy Dunham, Corey Davis – Psyonix/Psyonix



FAMILY

LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS Mike Taylor, Jamie Eden, James Norton – TT Games/WB Games

OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd

THE PLAYROOM VR Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, Team ASOBI!/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.

RATCHET & CLANK Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

TOCA HAIR SALON 3 Development Team - Toca Boca/Toca Boca



GAME DESIGN

BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts

DISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla,Inc./Thekla, Inc.



GAME INNOVATION

BATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB Games

FIREWATCH Development Team - Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.,

POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.

THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous Games

UNSEEN DIPLOMACY Development Team - Triangular Pixels/ Triangular Pixels

THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.



MOBILE

THE BANNER SAGA 2 Development Team – Stoic/Versus Evil

DAWN OF TITANS Development Team - Natural Motion/Zynga

DEUS EX GO Development Team - Square Enix Montreal/Square Enix

POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.

POKÉMON SUN AND POKÉMON MOON Development Team – Game Freak/The Pokémon Company International

REIGNS Development Team – Nerial/Devolver Digital



MULTIPLAYER

BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts

FORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios

OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION Development Team – Ubisoft Massive/Ubisoft



MUSIC

ABZÛ Austin Wintory – Giant Squid/505 Games

DOOM Mick Gordon, Chris Hite, Chad Mossholder – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

INSIDE Martin Stig Andersen, SØS Gunver Ryberg – Playdead/Playdead

THE LAST GUARDIAN Takeshi Furukawa – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

UNCHARTED 4 Henry Jackman, Jonathan Mayer, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

VIRGINIA Lyndon Holland – Variable State/505 Games



NARRATIVE

DISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.

INSIDE Arnt Jensen – Playdead/Playdead

MAFIA III Development Team – Hangar 13/2K

OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School Studio

UNCHARTED 4 Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe



ORIGINAL PROPERTY

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.

INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead

THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

UNRAVEL Development Team – Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts

THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.



PERFORMER

ALEX HERNANDEZ as Lincoln Clay in Mafia III

CISSY JONES as Delilah in Firewatch

EMILY ROSE as Elena Fisher in Uncharted 4

NAVID NEGAHBAN as ‘Hajj Agha’ in 1979 Revolution: Black Friday

NOLAN NORTH as Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4

TROY BAKER as Sam Drake in Uncharted 4



BAFTA ONES TO WATCH AWARD IN ASSOCIATION WITH DARE TO BE DIGITAL

AMONG THE STONES Lukasz Gomula, Alberto Taiuti, James Wood, Roberton Macken, Kevin McKenna, Rory Sweeney – Bluedoor Games

PENTAGRAB Andrew Fullarton, Thomas Slade, Nick Kondylis, Cari Watterton, Dale Smith - Ludico

REBOUND Kieran Gallagher, Isaac Pringle, Mark Tempini, Andrew Graham, Alexander MacDiarmid, Vladislav Veselinov, Craig Russell, Alexandra Donaldson - Hexterion



AMD ESPORTS AUDIENCE AWARD (public voted)

CLASH ROYALE Supercell/Supercell

COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE Hidden Path Entertainment/Valve

DOTA 2 Valve/Valve

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Riot Games/Riot Games

OVERWATCH Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

STREET FIGHTER V Capcom, Dimps/Capcom



Nominations are correct at the time of going to print. BAFTA reserves the right to make changes to the names listed at any time.