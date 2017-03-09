 
Faeria Released

[Mar 09, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - Post a Comment

Faeria is now available on Steam, offering a free-to-play virtual card game for Windows, OS X, and Linux. The game has completed an early access run, during which they added an extensive single-player campaign, updated the user interface, added new cards, and implemented cross-platform support between PC and iPad. Here's a bit on the game and a new bonus event that's getting underway:

Development of the game has only just begun as the game officially launches, with even more content, cards as well as both social and competitive features in the works to expand the world of Faeria even further. Since entering Early Access, the development team added a full blown single player experience with over 20 hours of content, an updated user interface, 40 new cards, a spectator mode and now true cross platform play between Steam and iPad. Support for Android devices and smartphones will also be available soon. You can find out more about how Faeria has grown and developed over the past year by going to www.faeria.com/tales/road-to-1-0 and experiencing ‘Faeria Tales: Road to 1.0’.

With today’s update comes a ‘War Effort’, in which every piece of Gold collected by the community is added to a grand total - once this total hits 50,000,000 Abrakam will reveal their exciting plans for Faeria’s next few months. Read the 1.0 update notes.

