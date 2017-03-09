Faeria Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Faeria is now available on Steam, offering a free-to-play virtual card game for Windows, OS X, and Linux. The game has completed an early access run, during which they added an extensive single-player campaign, updated the user interface, added new cards, and implemented cross-platform support between PC and iPad. Here's a bit on the game and a new bonus event that's getting underway:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 9 March 2017, 11:35.
Chatbear Announcements.