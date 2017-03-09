 
World to the West in May

[Mar 09, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - Post a Comment

Rain Games announces World to the West will be released on May 5th, offering their follow up to Teslagrad. You can get a look at the game in this new trailer, and they say they will be showing off the latest build at EGX London at the end of this month. Here's an outline of the game:

World to the West is a standalone followup of Teslagrad, the indie hit that conquered the hearts of many puzzle-lovers three years ago. A 3D action adventure with a cartoony art style, inspired by those light-hearted RPGs from our past that made us face the challenges with a smile. A vast world of blue skies and dark caves awaits you, as you try to unveil the mysteries of an ancient prophecy. You’ll join four characters in this journey: Lumina the Teslamancer, Knaus the underdog, Miss Teri the treasure hunter and the gloriously mustachioed strongman, Lord Clonington, each one with their own storyline and abilities. Watch our new gameplay trailer to see them in motion!

About the links with Teslagrad and its distinctive narrative, Peter Meldahl, Rain Games' CEO, says: “It has been great to be able to finally use words in our storytelling- In our previous game, fan favorite Teslagrad, we told the entire narrative through the visuals of the game world and the direct actions of characters. Voiceless storytelling suited that title really well, but it did leave a lot unsaid. We are still not fans of big exposition dumps, but now the names and history of characters, monsters and other things can be picked up intuitively through the dialog in the game."

