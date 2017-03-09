World to the West in May

Rain Games announces World to the West will be released on May 5th,
offering their follow up to Teslagrad. You can get a look at the game in
this new trailer, and
they say they will be showing off the latest build at EGX London at the end of
this month. Here's an outline of the game:
World to the West is a
standalone followup of Teslagrad, the indie hit that conquered the hearts of
many puzzle-lovers three years ago. A 3D action adventure with a cartoony art
style, inspired by those light-hearted RPGs from our past that made us face the
challenges with a smile. A vast world of blue skies and dark caves awaits you,
as you try to unveil the mysteries of an ancient prophecy. You’ll join four
characters in this journey: Lumina the Teslamancer, Knaus the underdog, Miss
Teri the treasure hunter and the gloriously mustachioed strongman, Lord
Clonington, each one with their own storyline and abilities. Watch our new
gameplay trailer to see them in motion!
About the links with Teslagrad and its distinctive narrative, Peter Meldahl,
Rain Games' CEO, says: “It has been great to be able to finally use words in our
storytelling- In our previous game, fan favorite Teslagrad, we told the entire
narrative through the visuals of the game world and the direct actions of
characters. Voiceless storytelling suited that title really well, but it did
leave a lot unsaid. We are still not fans of big exposition dumps, but now the
names and history of characters, monsters and other things can be picked up
intuitively through the dialog in the game."