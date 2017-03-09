Ice-Pick Lodge Countdown

|
Thanatica Labs is a new teaser site from Ice-Pick Lodge, offering a blurb saying they are working on "an ambitious project." Things are vague for now, but there's a countdown running that will conclude at 9:00 am GMT on Tuesday, which is 4:00 am EST, so some of us would need to set a wakeup alarm for this. This also offers a "study" that's a little confusing, but obviously intended to further tease what to expect. The Moscow-based developer of Pathologic, The Void, and Knock Knock call this as "a strange new teaser site" themselves, so it's not just us. More details Tuesday.
