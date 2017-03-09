 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Ice-Pick Lodge Countdown

[Mar 09, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - Post a Comment

Thanatica Labs is a new teaser site from Ice-Pick Lodge, offering a blurb saying they are working on "an ambitious project." Things are vague for now, but there's a countdown running that will conclude at 9:00 am GMT on Tuesday, which is 4:00 am EST, so some of us would need to set a wakeup alarm for this. This also offers a "study" that's a little confusing, but obviously intended to further tease what to expect. The Moscow-based developer of Pathologic, The Void, and Knock Knock call this as "a strange new teaser site" themselves, so it's not just us. More details Tuesday.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers and GTX 1080 Ti Reviews
WoW Bans
Overwatch Custom Game Exploit Warning
BAFTA Nominees
Faeria Released
World to the West in May
Ice-Pick Lodge Countdown
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.