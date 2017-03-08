Steep Free Weekend

Steep’s immense open world of winter sports will be yours to explore for free this weekend, throwing open the doors to pristine Alpine and Alaskan slopes on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Uplay). Beginning March 10 and running until March 13, the trial period will be a chance to experience everything Steep has to offer, including the new content added in the Alaska update. As you explore two gigantic mountain ranges and compete with skis, snowboards, paragliders, and wingsuits, you’ll also be able to meet up with other players on the slopes. This gives you the chance not only to tackle competitive events with friends, but to experience the mountains alongside other players who appear randomly in your session.



On PS4 and PC, the trial runs from 10AM PST on March 10 through 10AM PST on March 13. Xbox One owners will get to spend a little more time on the slopes for free, with their trial running from 12:01AM PST on March 10 until 11:59PM PST on March 13. And if you decide you want to keep playing with your progress intact after the trial period is over, you’ll be able to purchase the full version of Steep at a hefty discount. Console players can get 50% off the standard edition (or 40% off the Gold edition, which includes the Season Pass), with discounts lasting until March 13 on Xbox Live, and March 20 on PSN. On Uplay, meanwhile, you’ll be able to get the standard or Gold editions at 50% off until March 14.



There’s plenty to discover as you earn notoriety on the slopes, and after the improvements added with the Alaska update, there’s never been a better time to test your high-speed mettle against the mountains – especially when it’s free.