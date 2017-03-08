 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Steep Free Weekend

[Mar 08, 2017, 9:04 pm ET] - 4 Comments

UbiBlog announces a free weekend begins on Friday for Steep, allowing the chance to take the plunge in this extreme winter sports simulation. Point your goggles at these details if you are interested in taking part:

Steep’s immense open world of winter sports will be yours to explore for free this weekend, throwing open the doors to pristine Alpine and Alaskan slopes on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Uplay). Beginning March 10 and running until March 13, the trial period will be a chance to experience everything Steep has to offer, including the new content added in the Alaska update. As you explore two gigantic mountain ranges and compete with skis, snowboards, paragliders, and wingsuits, you’ll also be able to meet up with other players on the slopes. This gives you the chance not only to tackle competitive events with friends, but to experience the mountains alongside other players who appear randomly in your session.

On PS4 and PC, the trial runs from 10AM PST on March 10 through 10AM PST on March 13. Xbox One owners will get to spend a little more time on the slopes for free, with their trial running from 12:01AM PST on March 10 until 11:59PM PST on March 13. And if you decide you want to keep playing with your progress intact after the trial period is over, you’ll be able to purchase the full version of Steep at a hefty discount. Console players can get 50% off the standard edition (or 40% off the Gold edition, which includes the Season Pass), with discounts lasting until March 13 on Xbox Live, and March 20 on PSN. On Uplay, meanwhile, you’ll be able to get the standard or Gold editions at 50% off until March 14.

There’s plenty to discover as you earn notoriety on the slopes, and after the improvements added with the Alaska update, there’s never been a better time to test your high-speed mettle against the mountains – especially when it’s free.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Steep Free Weekend
Homefront: The Revolution: Beyond the Walls Released
Subsiege Early Access
The Division Free Expansion Plans
Mass Effect: Andromeda PC Settings
Games of Glory Closed Beta Weekend
Blackwood Crossing Next Month
RAID: World War II Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Panzer Corps 2 Announced 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.