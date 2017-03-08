 
Homefront: The Revolution: Beyond the Walls Released

[Mar 08, 2017, 9:04 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Steam now offers Beyond the Walls, a new DLC for Homefront: The Revolution, Dambuster Studios' insurrection-themed shooter. The PlayStation 4 edition of this is accompanied by a new playable trial, but this is not part of the Windows release. What is included is content set in a new environment in rural Pennsylvania. Here's word:

The second American Revolution has been crushed by the KPA occupation forces, and Philadelphia - last stronghold of the Resistance - is about to fall.

In America’s darkest hour, a glimmer of hope appears when a NATO agent makes contact from beyond the city walls with a desperate call for help. They claim to have information that could finally end the occupation - but can the Resistance reach them before the KPA close in…?

Features

  • Play as Ethan Brady, on a last-chance mission to free America from her nightmarish, totalitarian occupation
  • Travel beyond the walls of Philadelphia to the rural heartlands of Pennsylvania, the cradle of Independence
  • Make contact with NATO and discover their daring plan to defeat the KPA once and for all

