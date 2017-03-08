Homefront: The Revolution: Beyond the Walls Released

The second American Revolution has been crushed by the KPA occupation forces, and Philadelphia - last stronghold of the Resistance - is about to fall.



In America’s darkest hour, a glimmer of hope appears when a NATO agent makes contact from beyond the city walls with a desperate call for help. They claim to have information that could finally end the occupation - but can the Resistance reach them before the KPA close in…?



Features

Play as Ethan Brady, on a last-chance mission to free America from her nightmarish, totalitarian occupation

Travel beyond the walls of Philadelphia to the rural heartlands of Pennsylvania, the cradle of Independence

Make contact with NATO and discover their daring plan to defeat the KPA once and for all